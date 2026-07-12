Mayank Lohar Murder: Father Seeks Fast-Track Trial, Death Penalty For Accused

The Mumbai local train murder case victim’s father, Ramesh Lohar. |

The father of Mayank Lohar, the 22-year-old who was allegedly stabbed to death on a moving Mumbai local train last month, has urged the Maharashtra government to transfer the case to a special fast-track court and sought capital punishment for the accused.

Letters Sent to Top Maharashtra Officials

Ramesh Lohar, 53, submitted letters on Thursday to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, and Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, seeking an expedited trial and the strictest punishment for the accused.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Lohar said he is expected to meet Shinde early next week to personally press for a speedy trial.

Murder Over Train Door Dispute

Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed to death on June 23 following an argument over keeping the door of a moving local train open during heavy rainfall.

The Borivali Railway Police arrested Roshan Suvarna (30) in connection with the case. The accused is currently in judicial custody.

Police on Fast-Track Trial Request

A Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said efforts would be made to facilitate a fast-track hearing. The officer noted that such trials are generally considered in exceptionally serious cases or when the victim's family formally requests an expedited hearing through written representations to the authorities.