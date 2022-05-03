May likely to be more hotter: IMD

Mumbai: While the city continues to reel under piercing heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will see clear sunny skies for the next two days. The citizens woke up to a mildly cloudy sky on Monday morning and similar climatic conditions might be observed again after Sunday, the IMD added.

The city started the week by recording a maximum temperature of 33.11°C on Monday and a minimum temperature of 27.6°C. The above normal temperature may be higher in May, while the same patterns are likely over most parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India, forecasted by the IMD. It further said that normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country, including Maharashtra.

Predicting about monsoon, the IMD said normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except some parts of northwest and northeast as well as extreme southeast peninsula where it is likely to be below normal.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:05 AM IST