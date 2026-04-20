Mauritius Aims To Replicate India's NCC Framework; High-Level Delegation Visits Maharashtra NCC Directorate For Collaboration

Mauritius is focusing on adapting India’s National Cadet Corps (NCC) framework, resulting in a high-level delegation of the Mauritius government arriving in India to gain comprehensive insights under the youth exchange programme. |

Mumbai: Mauritius is focusing on adapting India’s National Cadet Corps (NCC) framework, resulting in a high-level delegation of the Mauritius government arriving in India to gain comprehensive insights under the youth exchange programme. The delegation visited the Maharashtra NCC Directorate on Monday to gain first-hand exposure to the operational dynamics of the NCC framework.

Focus on Disaster & Maritime Security

The Mauritius delegation highlighted that the nation has increasingly felt a need, from recent experiences, to enhance and integrate youth power into matters of national importance like disaster management, maritime security and climate resilience, in addition to securing greater opportunities and affording larger leadership roles to the youth.

The delegation was led by the permanent secretary to the Mauritian government, Dhanita Ramadharee, and represented by the political leadership and police forces of Mauritius. During their visit to the state NCC directorate, the delegation engaged in extensive interaction with the Additional Director General, Maj Gen Vivek Tyagi.

Presentations on Cadet Progression Model

Detailed presentations and field visits provided the delegation with valuable insights into the curriculum structure, training modules and the systematic cadet progression model that underpins the organisation’s effectiveness as the world’s largest premier youth organisation. During the interaction, emphasis was placed on exploring avenues for collaboration with India to support the capability enhancement and formalise synergised structures relevant to Mauritius.

Key discussions focused on the adaptability of the Indian NCC model to the Mauritian context, with special attention to scalable implementation strategies, cost optimisation, and risk mitigation. Indian authorities shared perspectives on resource allocation, infrastructure requirements, and phased development approaches to ensure sustainable execution. The delegation also explored avenues for technical collaboration, including training support, exchange programmes and provision of requisite guidance and expertise.

NCC’s Role in Viksit Bharat @2047

The delegation was briefed on how the NCC is spearheading India’s push towards youth empowerment and women empowerment to achieve the aim of Viksit Bharat@2047 and its integral role in civil defence actions during Operation Sindoor. The delegation visited NCC units in Mumbai, where they witnessed Naval cadets performing a ship modeling exercise.

The engagement marks a significant step towards strengthening the scope of bilateral cooperation and sets the stage for drafting a robust Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aligned with the shared objective of youth empowerment and nation-building.

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