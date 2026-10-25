Matunga's Sankara Mattham Celebrates Annual Anna Abhisheekam Ritual |

Mumbai: Sankara Mattham at Matunga celebrated Anna Abhisheekam, a ritual expressing thanksgiving to the Lord for the five elements of nature - earth, water, fire, air, and space that is required to grow food, on Sunday.

The ritual is performed annually on the full moon day, Pournami of the Tamil month of Aippasi, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva. On this day, Shiva Lingam, the symbol of Lord Shiva is hydrated with the traditional Abhisheka, The idol is covered with cooked rice, butter, with assortment of vegetables, decorating the surroundings. Th

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At the Sankara Mattham, the preparation and decorations took nearly four hours, said the mattham secretary, S Sivasubramanian. Varieties of fruits and vegetables are kept as offerings to Lord Shiva. At the end of the ritual, after deeparadhana, the covered rice and vegetables are distributed as Prasad to the devotees.

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