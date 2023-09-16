 Mumbai News: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Marks A Century, Celebrations To Commence With Devotion & Festivity
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Marks A Century, Celebrations To Commence With Devotion & Festivity

Mumbai News: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Marks A Century, Celebrations To Commence With Devotion & Festivity

The year-long celebrations will commence on Sunday in the presence of a large number of devotees.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Ashtika Samaj Mandir At Matunga Celebrates Centenary | FPJ

Mumbai: The Asthika Samaj of Matunga is celebrating its centenary. Its temple on Bhandarkar Road near Maheshwari Udyan has been catering to the religious and spiritual needs of lakhs devotees over the years.

The temple started in 1923 with just a photo of Lord Rama in a hall. In 1953, with the blessings of the Shankaracharya of Kanchi Shri Chandrashekara Saraswathi , 1953 temple built in Tamil Nadu architectural style was built, according to C.S. Parameshwar, a trustee.

The main deity is an idol of Lord Rama accompanied by Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman. On either side, there are temples devoted to Lord Guruvayurappan and Lord Ayyappa. There are also `navagraha' idols.

Read Also
Girls Have Outnumbered Boys In DU Campuses: PM Modi At Centenary Celebrations
article-image

Asthika Samaj Mandir

Apart from daily poojas, the Samaj has also organised thousands of discourses and bhajans by eminent gurus and artists from south India and other places.

Several personalities have also been felicitated for their contribution to different fields. It has also provided a platform for Carnatic music artists.

The year-long celebrations will commence on Sunday in the presence of a large number of devotees.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Indore's Glass temple of Jain faith completed its centenary on July 11
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves Initiative Allowing Corporate & Individual Donors To Adopt Government...

Maharashtra: Cabinet Approves Initiative Allowing Corporate & Individual Donors To Adopt Government...

Mumbai News: Bus Driver Booked For Mishap Involving UK Embassy Secretary

Mumbai News: Bus Driver Booked For Mishap Involving UK Embassy Secretary

Maharashtra: Finally, Aurangabad, Osmanabad Get Its New Names

Maharashtra: Finally, Aurangabad, Osmanabad Get Its New Names

Navi Mumbai: MIDC Takes Action To Address Water Woes In Taloja Industries Following TIA Warning

Navi Mumbai: MIDC Takes Action To Address Water Woes In Taloja Industries Following TIA Warning

ANC Seizes ₹1.41 Cr Worth of MD Drug in South Mumbai; 4 Arrested

ANC Seizes ₹1.41 Cr Worth of MD Drug in South Mumbai; 4 Arrested