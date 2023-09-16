Mumbai News: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Marks A Century, Celebrations To Commence With Devotion & Festivity

Mumbai News: Ashtika Samaj Mandir At Matunga Celebrates Centenary | FPJ

Mumbai: The Asthika Samaj of Matunga is celebrating its centenary. Its temple on Bhandarkar Road near Maheshwari Udyan has been catering to the religious and spiritual needs of lakhs devotees over the years.

The temple started in 1923 with just a photo of Lord Rama in a hall. In 1953, with the blessings of the Shankaracharya of Kanchi Shri Chandrashekara Saraswathi , 1953 temple built in Tamil Nadu architectural style was built, according to C.S. Parameshwar, a trustee.

The main deity is an idol of Lord Rama accompanied by Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman. On either side, there are temples devoted to Lord Guruvayurappan and Lord Ayyappa. There are also `navagraha' idols.

Asthika Samaj Mandir

Apart from daily poojas, the Samaj has also organised thousands of discourses and bhajans by eminent gurus and artists from south India and other places.

Several personalities have also been felicitated for their contribution to different fields. It has also provided a platform for Carnatic music artists.

The year-long celebrations will commence on Sunday in the presence of a large number of devotees.

