Girls Have Outnumbered Boys In DU Campuses: PM Modi At Centenary Celebrations

Girls Have Outnumbered Boys In DU Campuses | Representational Pic (FPJ)

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has completed 100 years of its foundation and to commemorate the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the North campus of the University yesterday. Prime Minister At centenary celebrations said that there was a time when DU had just 3 colleges, and now it has more than 90 colleges.

He also mentioned about the importance of girls education and India's growth over the years. The PM said, "Today the number of girls studying at the varsity and its colleges is more than boys. He further added that there was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top five economies in the world.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says "There was a time when Delhi University had just 3 colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world. Today… pic.twitter.com/bxZ0Uw7l5U — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

He also added that the global recognition of Indian Universities has increased. In 2014, a total of 12 Indian universities made it to the QS World University Rankings but it has now increased to 45. “To improve the quality of educational institutes, we are working continuously. There were around 100 startups in India before 2014, today the number has crossed 1 lakh," Modi added.

While the education minister said that with the completion of 100 years of DU, our responsibility has increased. “National Education Policy (NEP) was implemented under the Prime Minister’s leadership. I congratulate DU for implementing NEP fully in the last 3 years," he said.

While the Prime Minister was attending an event at Delhi University he chose to travel via Delhi metro. On his way to the Vishwavidyalaya metro station he commuted with the the common public and had an interaction with them.

Prime Minister Modi took a metro ride to reach Delhi University. During his journey, he interacted with students.

