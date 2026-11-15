Matunga Temples Mark Skanda Sashti With Special Rituals, Prayers And Abhishekam; Devotees Celebrate Lord Murugan's Victory Over Evil |

Mumbai: Temples in Matunga performed religious rituals on Sunday to mark the concluding day of the six-day Skanda Sashti festival.

Skanda Sashti Celebrates Lord Murugan's Victory Over Demon Surapadman

The festival, which began on Tuesday, is dedicated to Lord Muruga (also known as Skanda, Kartikeya or Subramanya), the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It commemorates Lord Murugan's battle against and ultimate victory over the demon Surapadman, an event known as Soorasamharam. The festival is observed on the sixth day of the bright fortnight of the Tamil month of Aippasi, which corresponds to the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar.

Devotees observe fasts and carry pots of milk and Kavadis to Lord Murugan temples, where the milk is offered for abhishekam (ritual bathing of the deity). At Sree Sankara Mattham in Matunga, the idol was bathed and adorned with a golden kavach (armour) and flowers, followed by deeparadhana.

Skanda Sashti Symbolises Triumph Of Good Over Evil, Says Devotee

According to S Sivasubramanian, a Murugan devotee and secretary of Sankara Mattham, Lord Karthik's victory over the demon Soorapadman symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

"This also represents conquering the six base human vices: lust (Kama), anger (Krodha), greed (Lobha), attachment (Moha), pride (Mada) and jealousy (Matsarya). Observing the festival is believed to grant courage, family harmony, relief from illness and protection from planetary afflictions," said Sivasubramanian.

Asthika Samaj Temple Conducts Special Pujas And Homams

The Asthika Samaj temple conducts daily Kalasa Puja, Yaga Sala Puja, Shanmugha Gayatri Homam and Rudrabhishekam as part of the celebrations.

The vratam (fasting ritual) for the festival began on November 10. Following Soorasamharam on November 15, which marks Lord Murugan's victory over Surapadman, devotees will celebrate Thirukalyanam on November 16, commemorating the divine wedding of Lord Murugan to Valli and Devasena.

Devotees observe a six-day vratam, chant the Kanda Sashti Kavasam and offer prayers seeking courage, protection and the removal of obstacles.

The festival is celebrated with great fervour at prominent Lord Murugan shrines, including the Sri Subrahmanya Swami Devasthanam in Tiruchendur and the Arupadaiveedu temples across Tamil Nadu.

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