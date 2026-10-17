Matunga Police Register FIR Against Woman, Others For Allegedly Forging Court Order To Mislead Bombay High Court | AI

Mumbai: The Matunga police have registered an FIR against Delnaz Anklesaria and other persons concerned for allegedly conspiring to fabricate or tamper with a court order, passing it off as genuine and submitting it along with a writ petition before the Bombay High Court to allegedly mislead the court and obtain favourable relief.

Marital Dispute Leads To Legal Proceedings

According to the FIR, the complainant, Eric Jimmy Anklesaria, 48, is employed with a private company and resides on R.P. Masani Road in Matunga with his mother and son. Delnaz, his wife, has been staying at her mother's residence in Byculla since November 2025 amid marital disputes. The couple has been involved in several legal proceedings following a deterioration in their marital relationship.

The complaint states that Eric had approached the Family Court after an alleged serious and dangerous incident involving the couple's five-year-old son on November 10, 2024. Following the proceedings, the Family Court, by an order dated January 22, 2026, granted Eric interim custody of the child, the FIR states.

Complainant Makes Further Allegations

The complaint further alleges that Delnaz had repeatedly engaged in abusive, aggressive and violent behaviour towards Eric's mother, domestic staff, driver, teachers, therapist and other individuals. Non-cognisable and cognisable offences have reportedly been registered against her at Matunga police station and elsewhere.

Eric had also initiated proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act before the 30th Court at Kurla and filed an application under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, seeking a medical assessment of Delnaz. According to the FIR, the Kurla court passed an order on December 6, 2025, directing that she be produced before the court for a judicial assessment. Delnaz subsequently challenged the order before the Bombay High Court by filing a writ petition.

Writ Petition Served On Complainant

A copy of the writ petition was served on Eric at his Matunga address and was also emailed to the senior police inspector of Matunga police station, which had been made a respondent in the proceedings.

The alleged forgery came to light on December 19, 2025, when Eric's lawyers examined the writ petition during the hearing before the Bombay High Court, the FIR states. They allegedly noticed that the petition's index listed an order and roznama (daily proceedings record) dated November 15, 2025, from the 30th Court at Kurla as "Exhibit-F".

Purported Order Annexed To Petition

The petition also allegedly referred to the same date on page eight, claiming that the magistrate had recorded that the respondents had misled the court. Photographs of the purported November 15 order were annexed on pages 71 and 72 of the petition.

According to the complaint, Delnaz's lawyers also relied on the purported order during arguments before the High Court on December 19, 2025, allegedly using it to support the petitioner's case and seek relief from the court.

Certified Court Documents Examined

Suspecting that the order was not genuine, Eric and his lawyers obtained and examined the relevant judicial records, roznama entries, order sheets and certified copies from the 30th Court at Kurla. Their verification allegedly revealed that no official, signed or judicially passed order dated November 15, 2025, existed in the court records. The purported order was also found not to form part of the court's official record, the FIR states.

The complainant said the matter was subsequently brought to the concerned court's attention in writing before he approached Matunga police with a formal complaint.

The complaint alleges that the purported act amounted to fabricating a document, using a forged document as genuine, misleading the court and interfering with the administration of justice.

Matunga police have registered an FIR under Sections 217, 318(4), 337 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation.

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