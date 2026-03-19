 Matrimonial Scam In Nagpur: 36-Year-Old Man Blackmailed With Morphed Obscene Video After WhatsApp Call
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Matrimonial Scam In Nagpur: 36-Year-Old Man Blackmailed With Morphed Obscene Video After WhatsApp Call

A 36-year-old Nagpur event organiser was targeted by a scammer posing as a woman on a matrimonial site. After connecting on WhatsApp, the fraudster made a video call, captured his image, and created an obscene morphed video. The victim was then blackmailed with threats to make it viral. Police have launched an investigation.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
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Matrimonial Scam In Nagpur: 36-Year-Old Man Blackmailed With Morphed Obscene Video After WhatsApp Call | Representational Image

Mumbai: The police have launched a probe after a scammer created a profile on a matrimonial website to target a 36- year-old event organiser from Nagpur.

The scammer later made a video call to the victim and morphed the footage obscenely to extort him by threatening to make the recording viral. The ordeal began on January 2, when the complainant was contacted on WhatsApp by a woman purportedly from Hyderabad.

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They initially connected through a matrimonial website. Casual messages escalated into a nightmare on March 8 when during a 27-second call, the fraudster captured the complainant’s photograph and recorded the video. Within 15 minutes, the victim received a morphed, obscene video.

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