Matheran Toy Train: Services between Neral and Aman Lodge may back on track in November 2022

If all goes according to the plan , Toy Train services between Neral and Aman Lodge will back on track in November 2022. Currently toy train services running between Aman Lodge and Matheran ( around 2 km stretch) . Service between Neral and Aman Lodge were suspended in 2019 to carry out various safety works.

"Work on the strengthening railway track of this routes in in full swing. Around 60 workers continuously working ( between 9 to 5 pm) to finish the project on time" said an CR official .

"On average daily we are changing 200 sleepers and rails ( Girders) accordingly.

Out of total 26000 sleepers (total number of sleepers need to be replaced in entire stretch) 4000 are already replaced. We targeting to complete revamp work of entire stretch between Neral and Matheran by November 2022" said a senior officer of CR.

"Current rails ( Girder) over 30 percent heavier than the existing rails ( current girder) . Weight of current rail is 50 pounds per meter, which being replaced by heavier rails of 64 pounds per meter" said officials of CR.

Sleepers are track superstructure elements located under the rails and perpendicular to track longitudinal axe. They support the wheel load on the rails, distribute it over the ballast and create a solid track frame with rails.

The toy train remains a major mode of transport for Matheran locals and a popular tourist service. Local residents

claiming that suspension of toy train services between Neral and Aman Lodge badly affected the revenue of hundreds of families depend on the tourism activities of Matheran.

"We are waiting eagerly for the opening of entire stretch of Nerul Matheran serving because it will not only boost up our income, but also ease out daily commute too. Currently local residents of Matheran force to travel ( for daily chores ) buy taxi between Aman Lodge to Nerul . Currently Taxi operators are charging Rs 100 per seat which almost double than the toy train fair" said Chandrkant Chaudhary , City chief of Shiv Sena.

"Currently 6000 to 7000 tourists visit on Matheran on weekends and 1200 to1500 on weekdays. When toy train services were available between Neral- Matheran ( entire stretch) that time this number was almost 50 percent more" added Chaudhary.

" Toy train services running between Neral- Aman Lodgs were the basic mode of transport for residents of hill station , Suspension of toy trainservices between Neral and Aman Lodge, makes difficults our daily commute" said Manoj Khedekar, a local residents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:08 PM IST