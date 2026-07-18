Matheran Hill Railway May Get India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Heritage Train Under Green Initiative | File Photo

Mumbai: The Matheran Hill Railway in Maharashtra could become one of the country's first heritage railways to run on hydrogen-powered trains as Indian Railways expands its green transport initiative. The proposal comes after the successful launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana on Friday. While the plan is still at a conceptual stage, the move aims to cut emissions without affecting the heritage identity of the iconic hill railway.

Non-electrified eco-sensitive route ideal for hydrogen tech

The Matheran Hill Railway, a narrow-gauge line passing through an eco-sensitive forest region, is considered a suitable candidate because it operates on a non-electrified route. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has earlier indicated that the heritage train could eventually be powered by electric or hydrogen technology while retaining the appearance of its historic steam locomotive. If implemented, the hydrogen-powered train would replace diesel engines with a zero-emission alternative that releases only water vapour, helping reduce pollution in the popular hill station.

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Indian Railways is exploring the use of hydrogen technology across heritage railways as part of its wider push towards cleaner and more sustainable transport. Besides lowering carbon emissions, the proposal seeks to preserve the unique character of India's historic mountain railways while introducing modern, environment-friendly technology. The Matheran Hill Railway, which is on UNESCO's tentative World Heritage list, is expected to benefit from cleaner operations without compromising its heritage appeal. However, railway officials have not announced any timeline for introducing hydrogen-powered trains on the route, and the proposal remains under consideration.

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