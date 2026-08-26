Maswan Ashram School Student Death: Mass Health Screening Held, SIT Formed To Probe Case | ANI

Palghar, Maharashtra: Following the death of seven-year-old Shreyas Shailesh Ambat, a student of the aided Ashram School at Maswan, the Health Department has conducted a comprehensive health screening of all students at the institution. Preventive and treatment measures have been initiated, while health officials are closely monitoring the situation.

A team of senior officials, including Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Project Officer Vishal Khatri, District Surgeon Dr Ramdas Marad, District Health Officer Dr Santosh Chaudhary and Additional Tribal Commissioner Gopichand Kadam, visited the Ashram School and reviewed the situation on the ground.

The officials assessed the health condition of the students, medical treatment being provided to those admitted to hospitals, and the arrangements for drinking water, sanitation and hygiene at the school.

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra | Assistant Collector Vishal Khatri says, “A Class 1 student of the Grant-in-Aid Ashram School, Maswan, died during treatment… He was taken to the Primary Health Centre, Maswan, due to a sudden fever, from where the doctor referred him to the Rural… pic.twitter.com/c4gazaQdrF — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

A specialised medical team examined the students. Blood samples, serum, throat swabs and other samples have been collected for investigation into the cause of the fever and the possibility of any infection. The samples have been sent to laboratories in Pune and to the MRHRU laboratory at Dahanu. Water samples from the Ashram School have also been sent for laboratory testing.

At present, all students are reported to be stable and out of danger. As a precautionary measure, some students have been kept under medical observation. Of these, 24 students are undergoing treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Maswan, five at the Rural Hospital in Manor and one at the Rural Hospital in Palghar. Necessary medical treatment is being provided to all of them.

In the wake of the incident, the school’s Headmaster Rahul Sankhye, Superintendent Amruta Sawant and Pandurang Lahare have been suspended pending inquiry.

The administration has also ordered a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, the health condition of students and the overall functioning and management of the Ashram School.

The Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Thane, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the student death, the health issues reported among students, sanitation and other aspects of the school’s functioning.

The four-member SIT will be headed by Apurva Basur, Project Officer, ITDP Jawhar, as Chairman. Dr Shashikant Salunkhe, Assistant District Health Officer, Palghar, and Rahul Deore, Junior Engineer, Public Works (Tribal), Jawhar, have been appointed as members. Deepak Tike, Assistant Project Officer, ITDP Jawhar, will serve as the Member Secretary.

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The SIT has been directed to visit the Ashram School, examine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, assess the health-related complaints among students, inspect sanitation and other facilities, and investigate any irregularities in the functioning of the school. The committee will submit its detailed report to the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Thane.

The administration said the health and safety of the students remain its highest priority. The Health Department, Tribal Development Department and other concerned authorities are working in coordination, with senior officials maintaining close oversight of the situation.

Further medical action will be taken based on the laboratory reports, which are awaited.

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