Massive Fire Guts 7-8 Shops At Virar's M-Venue Building In Global City, Short Circuit Suspected

Virar: A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning, gutting several shops on the ground floor of the M-Venue building located in Global City, Virar.
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The incident occurred around 5:00 AM. The blaze quickly engulfed seven to eight commercial shops, causing extensive material damage and heavy financial losses.
Upon receiving information about the emergency, firefighting personnel from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) rushed to the scene. After nearly two to two-and-a-half hours of relentless efforts, firefighters successfully brought the fire under control.
Because the shops were closed at the time of the early morning incident, the flames spread unchecked, destroying goods and inventory inside.
According to preliminary estimates by the fire department, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be officially confirmed, and investigations are ongoing.
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