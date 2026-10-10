 Massive Fire Guts 7-8 Shops At Virar's M-Venue Building In Global City, Short Circuit Suspected
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Massive Fire Guts 7-8 Shops At Virar's M-Venue Building In Global City, Short Circuit Suspected

A massive fire broke out at the M-Venue building in Global City, Virar, around 5 AM on Saturday, gutting seven to eight ground-floor shops and causing heavy losses. VVCMC firefighters took nearly two-and-a-half hours to control the blaze. A short circuit is suspected.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Massive Fire Guts 7-8 Shops At Virar's M-Venue Building In Global City, Short Circuit Suspected
Massive Fire Guts 7-8 Shops At Virar's M-Venue Building In Global City, Short Circuit Suspected | X / @mukesht37

Virar: A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning, gutting several shops on the ground floor of the M-Venue building located in Global City, Virar.

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​The incident occurred around 5:00 AM. The blaze quickly engulfed seven to eight commercial shops, causing extensive material damage and heavy financial losses.

​Upon receiving information about the emergency, firefighting personnel from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) rushed to the scene. After nearly two to two-and-a-half hours of relentless efforts, firefighters successfully brought the fire under control.

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​Because the shops were closed at the time of the early morning incident, the flames spread unchecked, destroying goods and inventory inside.

​According to preliminary estimates by the fire department, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be officially confirmed, and investigations are ongoing.

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