Massive Fire Guts 7-8 Shops At Virar's M-Venue Building In Global City, Short Circuit Suspected | X / @mukesht37

Virar: A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning, gutting several shops on the ground floor of the M-Venue building located in Global City, Virar.

Also Watch:

​The incident occurred around 5:00 AM. The blaze quickly engulfed seven to eight commercial shops, causing extensive material damage and heavy financial losses.

​Upon receiving information about the emergency, firefighting personnel from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) rushed to the scene. After nearly two to two-and-a-half hours of relentless efforts, firefighters successfully brought the fire under control.

​Because the shops were closed at the time of the early morning incident, the flames spread unchecked, destroying goods and inventory inside.

​According to preliminary estimates by the fire department, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be officially confirmed, and investigations are ongoing.