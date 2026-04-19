Massive Fire Erupts At Diva Warehouse On Shilphata-Mahape Road; No Casualties Reported |

Thane: A major fire broke out early Sunday morning at a warehouse in the Shamim Compound near Nawaz Dhaba, located along the Shilphata-Mahape Road in Diva. Despite significant property damage, officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell received the alert at approximately 6:44 AM from the Shil Fire Station. The affected facility, a 4,500 sq. ft. warehouse owned by Mr. Rizwan Ali, was used for storing scrap cardboard and housing a hydraulic paper billing press machine.

Emergency Response

A coordinated emergency response was launched immediately, involving:

Fire Department: Two high-rise fire engines, one rescue vehicle, and a specialized jeep.

Technical Support: Personnel from Torrent Power were deployed to disconnect electrical lines and prevent further hazards.

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Current Status

The inferno caused extensive damage to the hydraulic machinery, electrical wiring, and the stored scrap materials. It took fire crews approximately five hours of continuous operations to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was officially declared extinguished at 11:24 AM. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, though preliminary observations point toward a potential electrical short circuit. The situation remains under control.

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