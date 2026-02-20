​Massive Ecological Boost For Ujani Reservoir As 12.2 Million Fingerlings Released

Mumbai: Nearly 12.2 million fish fingerlings were released into the Ujani Reservoir on the Bhima River this week in one of the largest fish stocking events in the state.

Reviving Native Fish Populations

The stocking of the reservoir, one of the state’s most important inland water bodies and a major irrigation and fishing area, is a major effort to revive native fish populations, remove invasive species, restore ecological balance, and rejuvenate the local fishing industry.

Release at Palasdev

The fish were released on 24 February 2026, at Palasdev in Pune district by the Fisheries Department of Maharashtra, with scientific support from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

Indian Major Carps Introduced

The species released included Rohu, Mrigal, and Catla, collectively known as Indian Major Carps, which play a crucial role in maintaining freshwater ecosystems. The fish release marked a renewed push to strengthen sustainable fisheries while supporting local fishing communities that depend on the reservoir for their livelihoods, said the BNHS.

Invasive Species Decline Noted

Officials said the initiative is already showing encouraging signs. A recent catch data study by the BNHS indicates that the production of invasive Tilapia has declined by nearly 30–40 per cent, suggesting a gradual shift back towards native species dominance.

BNHS Scientific Support Team

The BNHS supported the programme through its Wetland Eco-restoration and Fisheries Development Programme. Senior Scientist Dr Unmesh Katwate, along with Project Scientist Devi Waingankar and Vaishnavi Patil, Project Coordinator, and Junior Project Fellow, Vidhi Eriyathalay, were present during the release.

Also Watch:

Scientific Transportation Process

“The fish fingerlings were transported in oxygenated tanks on three trucks to ensure their survival. Proper scientific handling methods were followed to avoid stress and mortality. At the reservoir, the fingerlings were released in batches of around 2,500 fish per net to ensure safe and uniform distribution under the supervision of fisheries officers and technical staff,” Dr Katwate explained.

Monsoon Breeding Plans

Looking ahead, the BNHS programme, supported by the Cipla Foundation, plans to breed 12 threatened and endemic native species during the early monsoon months of June and July, in sync with their natural migration patterns. The organisation aims to release 10 lakh Indian Major Carp and 10 lakh fingerlings of the threatened Deccan Mahseer to rejuvenate the native fishery of the Ujani wetland and the Bhima River ecosystem.

African Catfish Threat

The intervention also follows the detection of invasive African catfish in November 2025, which was identified with BNHS’s assistance, reinforcing the urgency of restoring the reservoir’s ecological balance.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/