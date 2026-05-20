Panic In Thane's Ulhasnagar After Building Collapses During Demolition Drive; Raises Safety Concerns Over Lack Of Safety Measures - VIDEO

Thane: A shocking incident took place in Thane's Ulhasnagar area on Wednesday when a four-storey building collapsed during a demolition drive allegedly carried out without proper safety measures. Visuals from the site showed people running in panic as the building came tumbling down.

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According to visuals shared by Mumbai News, the 'Lake View' building, located at Powai Chowk in Ulhasnagar-3, came crashing down in a densely populated locality, triggering panic among pedestrians and motorists. Videos from the scene showed people and auto-rickshaws moving along the nearby road as the structure collapsed. The visuals also allegedly showed a lack of proper safety measures at the site, including the absence of a sealed boundary wall, putting pedestrians and motorists at risk.

A massive cloud of dust spread onto the road following the collapse, engulfing nearby vehicles, including two auto-rickshaws. Several people were seen fleeing the area in fear as the dust filled the surroundings.

A report by Lokmat stated that the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation had reportedly vacated the 4-storeyed building last week as it was declared 'extremely dangerous'. The report further added that during the demolition work, some noise started coming from the building, which led the workers to stop the work and move aside. However, at 5 pm, the building suddenly collapsed.

Although no injuries or casualties were reported, the incident has raised serious questions over the lack of adequate safety measures and barricading during the demolition process. Currently, there is no information on whether any action was taken by the police for the lapse in safety measures.

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