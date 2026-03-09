Massive Chemical Blaze Triggers Explosions, Panic In Ambernath MIDC; Factory Gutted

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Anandnagar MIDC area of Ambernath on Monday, triggering a series of loud explosions and spreading panic among residents in the surrounding localities. | X @fpjindia

Ambernath: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Anandnagar MIDC area of Ambernath on Monday, triggering a series of loud explosions and spreading panic among residents in the surrounding localities.

Ganesh Chemical Company Engulfed

The blaze erupted at the Ganesh Chemical Company located in the industrial belt of Anandnagar MIDC. Due to the presence of large quantities of chemicals stored inside the factory, several powerful explosions were reported, intensifying the fire and creating a tense atmosphere in the area.

According to preliminary information, the fire started suddenly inside the chemical unit and within minutes spread rapidly, engulfing the entire premises. The highly flammable chemicals present inside the factory fueled the flames, causing repeated blasts and making firefighting operations more challenging.

Visible from Two Kilometres

Massive plumes of thick black smoke were seen billowing into the sky, reportedly visible from nearly two kilometres away. The smoke cloud could be clearly spotted from distant areas, raising concerns among nearby residents and workers in the MIDC zone.

Upon receiving information about the incident, multiple fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and immediately began efforts to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters are currently battling the flames and attempting to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby industrial units.

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. However, the entire chemical factory has reportedly been gutted in the incident.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

