Ulhasnagar Tragedy: Sanitation Worker Killed Over Garbage Collection Issue, Wife Dies By Suicide Later | Representative Photo

Ulhasnagar: In a shocking incident, a Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's contract sanitation worker was murdered on duty in broad daylight on Monday, March 9, over a garbage collection dispute. Upon learning of his death, his wife also committed suicide.

Here's What Happened

The incident took place in the Camp Number 3 area of Ulhasnagar, where the deceased, identified as Mahadu Jagtap, was collecting garbage. According to a TOI report, when he went to collect garbage at the accused Durgesh Japtap's house, he noticed that the waste was scattered outside the house.

When Jagtap asked the alleged accused to keep the waste properly, an argument broke out and escalated to the point where Durgesh went inside his house, brought a knife, and attacked Jagtap 32 times. When the news of Japtap's death broke, his wife Purvi was left devasted and she too committed suicide.

Accused Arrested, Known For His Bad temper

Police told TOI that this was not the first time Durgesh had been warned about improperly placing garbage outside his house. The report added that the alleged accused was arrested within anhour of the incident. DCP Sachin Gore, while speaking to IANS, said that action has been taken under Section 103 of the BNS ACT."

He added, "According to the investigation, the accused had an altercation with the deceased over a garbage collection issue. After the argument, a physical fight occurred, and the accused later went home, took a knife... The investigation is being conducted by the investigating officer..."

Moreover, the DCP also added that the accused is currently unemployed and is also known for his bad temper. Moreover, Durgesh was also reportedly arrested last year in June in an assault case, however, was released on bail.