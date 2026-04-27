Massive Blaze Erupts At Twin Dumping Grounds In Kalyan; Thick Smoke Triggers Panic In Residential Areas | Video | file photo

Kalyan: A major fire broke out simultaneously at the Aadharwadi and Umbarde dumping grounds in Kalyan West on Sunday evening, sending plumes of thick smoke across nearby residential areas and triggering widespread panic among locals.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted at both dumping sites almost at the same time, intensifying concerns over safety and environmental hazards in the region. Upon receiving alerts, the fire brigade swiftly responded, deploying a total of four fire engines two each at Aadharwadi and Umbarde to control the situation.

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Firefighters are currently engaged in continuous water spraying operations, battling the flames on a war footing. The presence of large volumes of accumulated waste at both dumping grounds is believed to have accelerated the spread of the fire, making containment efforts more challenging.

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Residents in surrounding areas reported severe discomfort due to the dense smoke, with many complaining of breathing difficulties. The sky over Kalyan West turned hazy as thick black fumes engulfed the vicinity, raising serious health concerns, especially for children and the elderly.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire. However, officials suspect that combustible materials within the garbage heaps may have contributed to the rapid escalation.

Efforts are ongoing to bring the fire under complete control, while local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation.