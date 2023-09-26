Massive 10-ft Long Python Dangles From Building's Window In Thane; Video Shows Thrilling Rescue Effort |

Thane: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet showing scenes of a thrilling snake rescue. What is more surprising is that the snake is a 10-foot-long python, dangling to the grills of a residential building's window in Thane. The breed of the giant snake spotted in the video is reportedly identified as the Albino Burmese Python.

Video Shows Shocking Visuals Of Giant Snake

In the video surfaced on the internet, one can see the giant nonvenomous constrictor, hanging to the iron grill of what appears to be a residential building. Two men can be seen engaged in the rescue efforts to save the giant snake from falling down. They can be seen standing in the window, trying to catch a hold of the snake and get it inside the house.

#Thane: A 10-ft long #python was spotted dangling from the window of a residential building in Thane. Visuals show a daring attempt of #rescue carried out by 2 individuals to save the giant #snake.#viralvideo pic.twitter.com/J07ksjJCp9 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 26, 2023

The incident reportedly took place in Thane's Naupada. Reports also suggested that a man was engaged into the breeding of the burmese python species in captivity, which might have taken an adverse turn. However, FPJ doesn't confirm any details on the authenticity of the breed of the snake or the news revolving around the illegal breeding.

About Albino Burmese Python

The Albino Burmese is a rare type of Burmese Python because only a few hatchlings will actually hatch with the distinctive albino colouring. Albinism is a genetic mutation in the DNA where the body does not produce melanin (pigment) which results in white skin or scales. In the wild, Burmese pythons are usually dark brown in colour.