Mask on! Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 7,000-mark

Out of 8,10,77,258 laboratory samples 78,94,233 have been tested positive (09.74%) for COVID-19 until today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 06:43 PM IST
Mask on! Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 7,000-mark | ANI Photo

Maharashtra on Monday, June 6 recorded 1,036 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,429. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

374 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,38,938. The recovery rate in the state is 98.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 933 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 72 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 3 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 6 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 3 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

article-image

