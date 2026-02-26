MARTI To Begin Regular Operations Soon, Confirms Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar; ₹3.12 Crore Approved

Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar to Chair First District Planning Committee Meeting In Pune Tomorrow | Sourced

​Mumbai: ​The Minority Research and Training Institute (MARTI) will soon begin regular operations, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Development Sunetra Pawar informed the legislative assembly on Thursday while replying to a starred question.

​Pawar was answering a question raised by Bhiwandi East Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, who pointed out that there has been a delay in the functioning of MARTI despite its formal establishment.

​In a written response, Pawar stated that a temporary office for MARTI has been set up at Haj House in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

​"An amount of Rs 3.12 crore has been approved through supplementary demands for the current year to meet the institute’s office expenses. A consultant has recently been appointed to complete the registration of the institute under the Companies Act, and the process is currently underway. Instructions have been issued by the department to initiate the institute’s operations," stated Dy CM Sunetra Pawar.

Read Also NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR Over DGCA Report, Alleges Negligence in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Also Watch:

​MARTI was set up to develop institutes similar to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training, and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), and the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI). The organisation also monitors government minority development departments, evaluates their performance, and advocates for appropriate budgets and welfare awareness.

​Additionally, MARTI monitors the 'Prime Minister's New 15 Point Programme' for minorities and raises relevant issues with the Minority Commission, the High Court, and the Supreme Court.

​Pawar further noted that the newly established Minority Commissionerate has already commenced functioning in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/