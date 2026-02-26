NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR Over DGCA Report, Alleges Negligence in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

'Ground Entire Company, Not Just Five Aircrafts': NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Questions DGCA, Demands Stricter Action Against VSR |

NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded the registration of an FIR following the release of a 24 February report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Pawar said the report indicated negligence by VSR company in the 28 January incident involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Pawar stated that after examining the findings, he, along with MLAs from different parties, subject experts, ministers and local citizens, decided to approach the police seeking action. “The report is in the public domain. It clearly mentions negligence. Based on that, an FIR should be filed,” he told reporters.

Attempt to File Zero FIR in Mumbai

Pawar said the delegation went to Marine Drive Police Station near Mantralaya in Mumbai to file a complaint. He cited provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which came into effect recently, allowing the filing of a Zero FIR at any police station regardless of jurisdiction.

Explaining the move, he said the decision to approach Mumbai police was taken to avoid crowding and tension in Baramati. “Under the new law, a Zero FIR can be filed anywhere and later transferred to the concerned police station. We attempted to do so in Mumbai, but the FIR was not accepted,” Pawar claimed.

He added that doubts were raised about filing a complaint outside the local jurisdiction, but insisted that the law clearly permits such action.

Visit to Baramati Police Station

Subsequently, Pawar, accompanied by NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar’s grandson Yugendra Pawar, visited Baramati Police Station to file a formal complaint regarding the alleged aircraft accident involving Ajit Pawar.

The leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the non registration of the FIR and demanded a transparent and impartial investigation. They maintained that the matter concerns public safety and accountability, and urged authorities to act on the findings of the aviation regulator’s report without delay.

As the political temperature rises in Baramati, the focus now shifts to whether police authorities will initiate formal proceedings based on the complaint.

