Married Mumbai Woman Mocked In Andheri Society Over 'Lift Kissing' CCTV Video, Files Police Complaint

Mumbai: A 36-year-old housewife from Andheri approached the police after CCTV footage capturing a private moment inside a residential lift was allegedly circulated among residents of her housing society nearly three months after the incident.

The complaint was registered at Sakinaka Police Station in Mumbai after the woman claimed she was publicly mocked by residents when the clip began circulating within the society.

CCTV Captures Intimate Moments Of Victim In Lift

According to a Mid-day report, the incident occurred in January 2026 inside the lift of the housing complex where the woman lives with her husband and two children. Cops stated the woman had entered the lift while returning home when an unidentified man also stepped inside. During the ride, the two appeared to share an intimate moment, kissing each other, unaware that a CCTV camera installed in the lift was recording the interaction.

The matter came to light on March 9 when the woman went to a nearby market and was allegedly mocked by a group of women who referred to the viral lift footage. A young resident present at the scene reportedly informed her that the clip had been circulating within the housing society.

Police suspect that the footage may have been accessed from the society’s CCTV backup system and later shared among residents. Cops believe the clip was first extracted from the backup server and circulated within the housing complex before being shared with people outside the society as well.

Suspect Believed To Be Someone From Same Society

According to the preliminary probe, the suspected person involved in accessing the footage is believed to be a relative of a society office bearer who had access to the CCTV backup system.

Officials said unauthorised extraction and circulation of surveillance footage can amount to serious violations of privacy and may attract criminal charges.

The police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to determine how the CCTV recording was accessed, copied and circulated. Authorities are also examining the society’s surveillance system and questioning individuals who had administrative access to the CCTV backup data.

