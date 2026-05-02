'Marks Yet Another Technological Leap': Maha CM Fadnavis Praises Govt's Nationwide Emergency Test Alert Message Sent To Citizens

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praised the nationwide mobile emergency test alert message sent to citizens as part of disaster preparedness and dissemination systems, calling it a 'major technological leap.' A nationwide mobile emergency test alert system message that beeped on citizens' mobile phones across the country today.

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While speaking to reporters, the CM added that the alert system was developed indigenously in India, calling it a 'commendable ' system.' He added, "I believe this marks yet another technological leap forward for the nation."

What Did Emergency Message State?

The 'Extremely Severe Alerts' message read: "India launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. Government of India."

When the emergency alert message was received, it made the phone ring rather loudly with a sharp alarm tone and a flashing message. The alerts were delivered by the indigenous Integrated Alert System (SACHET), which was developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Aim Of Emergency Alert Message

The system aims to deliver disaster and emergency-related alerts in situations such as tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning strikes, and man-made emergencies like gas leaks or chemical hazards via SMS to mobile users within the targeted areas. The test message was sent to check speed and reach of alerts, performance, compatibility, and delivery in English and regional languages.

Meanwhile, this initiative brings India closer to global standards followed in countries like the US, Japan, and across Europe, where such alert systems play a crucial role in saving lives.

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