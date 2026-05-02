'Alarm Was Scary As Hell': Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi On Govt's Nationwide Mobile Emergency Test Alert System Message

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to the nationwide mobile emergency test alert system message that rang on citizens' mobile phones across the country on Saturday. The leader said that the strong buzzing alarm sound that rang was 'scary as hell,' adding that an intimation of it beforehand would have been helpful.

Taking to her official handle on X (Formerly Twitter), she wrote, "That alarm was scary as hell and caused panic. A small message of preparedness for expecting such system tests on our phones would have been helpful. And not once but twice."

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The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), carried out a test of the Cell Broadcast Alert System across the country.

What did the emergency message state?

The 'Extremely Severe Alerts' message read: "India launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. Government of India."

When the emergency alert arrived on Saturday, it made the phone ring rather loudly with a sharp alarm tone and a flashing message. The alerts were delivered by the indigenous Integrated Alert System (SACHET), which was developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

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The system aims to deliver disaster and emergency-related alerts in situations such as tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning strikes, and man-made emergencies like gas leaks or chemical hazards via SMS to mobile users within the targeted areas.

The test message was sent to check speed and reach of alerts, performance, compatibility, and delivery in English and regional languages.

This initiative brings India closer to global standards followed in countries like the US, Japan, and across Europe, where such alert systems play a crucial role in saving lives.

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