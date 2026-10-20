Marco Rubio Backs Free And Secure Indo-Pacific; Jaishankar Flags India-US Opportunities In Trade, Technology | Pics | Simple

Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stressed the importance of maintaining a free and secure Indo-Pacific, saying open maritime routes and unrestricted trade are essential to global economic progress. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, meanwhile, highlighted opportunities to expand India-US cooperation in trade, investment, technology and energy.

The remarks were made at a reception in Mumbai marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, where both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties amid a changing global order.

Rubio stresses freedom of navigation

Rubio said economic and technological progress depended on the ability to move goods and innovations across borders, making open sea lanes and free trade essential. “If you look at geopolitics, no matter what you make, no matter what you innovate, it has to get from you to the places you’re sending it to, unless you only want to sell to your own economy,” he said.

He added, “That requires free and unfettered ability to trade. That requires open sea lanes, as an example, and in particular to the United States and India, a free and secure Indo-Pacific.”

Rubio said the two countries shared a common position on maritime security and freedom of navigation. “On that issue, we are 100% and perfectly aligned,” he said, adding that no nation should claim dominance or ownership of international shipping lanes.

Acknowledging that differences between the two countries could arise, Rubio said their alignment on core national interests made the partnership significant.

Jaishankar identifies scope for deeper economic engagement

Jaishankar said the changing global order presented new opportunities for India and the US to expand cooperation across several sectors. “There are new opportunities in our partnership, in trade, investment, technology, and energy, and these await us,” he said.

He added, “We have a shared stake in strengthening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

Jaishankar said regular engagement and identifying common interests would help deepen bilateral ties, particularly as both countries respond to changes in the international environment.

Defence, energy and technology ties expand

Jaishankar noted that India-US relations had steadily expanded over recent decades, acquiring new dimensions across strategic and economic sectors. “The Quad, Mission 500, Pax Silica, and the Ford Generation are among some of the notable examples,” he said.

He also highlighted developments in energy, defence and civil aviation, describing growth in these areas as striking.

Jaishankar said Indian talent and skills had helped shape the technology sector in the US, while bilateral cooperation had contributed to India’s development in infrastructure, education, agriculture and technology.

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