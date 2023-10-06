Marathi Woman Denied Office Space: Dy Registrar Of Mulund Co-Operative Societies Urges Buildings To Shun Discrimination Over Renting Flats

Representational Photo

Mumbai: After BJP MP Manoj Kotak and MLA Mihir Kotecha's letter, Deputy registrar of Co-operative societies of Mulund has issued a letter to all societies that while giving rooms on rent or selling the flats it should not deny anyone considering his caste, religion and language.

In his letter, Kotak stated that a lady name Trupti Devrukhkar was denied a room on rent for her office purpose in the one society in Mulund area. The news were shown in the news paper and electronic media had shown report on this incident. Considering this Kotak had written a letter to Deputy Registrar of Co-op societies that it should issue warnings to all the societies to abstain from doing such things in the Mulund area.

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution

Accordingly, Deputy registrar of Co-operative societies of T ward issued a letter stated that as per the Article 15 of the Indian constitution no person should be discriminated on the name of his caste, religion, birth place, language and gender. Apart from that Maharashtra Co-operative societies act 1960 there is a provision of Open Membership.

Violators will be held responsible

Therefore, denying flats to anyone is illegal and society office bearers will be held responsible if such things happening in particular society.

A political row erupted after society office bearers had denied flat on rent to Trupti Devrukhkar because she is belong to Marathi community. Opposition parties demanded action against accused. Police also arrested them and sent into judicial custody.

Read Also Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Commercial Activity Is Not Allowed In Residential Flat

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)