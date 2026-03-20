Marathi Unity Call Echoes At Gudi Padwa Procession In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Calling for collective action to safeguard the interests of Marathi people, Dr. Deepak Pawar on Thursday urged citizens to unite for the cause of “Maharashtra Dharma” during a large New Year welcome procession held from Dadar to Parel on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

“Today, more than staunch religiosity, what is truly important is the welfare of the Marathi people, the preservation of the Marathi language and Marathi-medium schools, and ensuring that mill workers receive their rightful housing,” Dr. Pawar said while addressing the gathering.

The procession, organised by the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, witnessed an enthusiastic and spontaneous response from Mumbai residents. It began at the Samyukta Maharashtra Smriti Dalan in Shivaji Park, Dadar, with cultural performances including the ‘Maharashtra Geet’ and ‘Mumbai-chi Lavani,’ and concluded at Kamgar Maidan in Parel.

Highlighting concerns over migration, Dr. Pawar stated, “The massive influx of people from outside the state is adversely affecting employment, job opportunities, and businesses of locals, while also impacting the state’s economy.” He added that Gudi Padwa should be seen as “an occasion to resolve to uphold the Marathi identity and the principles of ‘Maharashtra Dharma.’”

Explaining the concept further, he said, “This Maharashtra is a land that moves forward by embracing people of diverse castes and religions. True religion lies in uniting everyone under one fold.”

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Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti also addressed the gathering, saying, “We certainly take pride in the Marathi language, but we also possess a fierce self-respect regarding it.” He urged parents to enrol children in Marathi-medium schools, adding, “The language will survive only if Marathi schools survive.”

Participants echoed similar sentiments. “Being Marathi is not determined merely by birth, but by one’s spirit and character,” said Chinmayee Sumit.

The march featured tableaux highlighting Marathi schools, martyrs, and leaders of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, drawing widespread participation from cultural and social figures.

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