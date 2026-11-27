Marathi Manoos Must Stay In Mumbai, Says CM Fadnavis As Govt Pushes Housing Redevelopment | X

Mumbai, Nov 27: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday emphasised that the state government is making every possible effort to ensure the native Marathi population of Mumbai continues to live within the city.

Fadnavis Highlights Transformation Of Urban Housing

Speaking at a ceremony in Mumbai to distribute Class-1 land conversion orders to cooperative housing societies under the Nagari Nivara Parishad, the Chief Minister praised the transformation of urban housing projects across the metropolis.

Highlighting the scale of redevelopment, CM Fadnavis noted how residents who previously lived in cramped 300 to 350 sq. ft. tenements have now received spacious 1,200 sq. ft. homes.

मुंबईतील मराठी माणसाला मुंबईतच किफायतशीर दरात हक्काचं घर मिळावं यासाठी आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस यांच्या नेतृत्वातील भाजपा-महायुती सरकार कटिबद्ध आहे. याच अनुषंगाने बीडीडी चाळ, अभ्युदय नगर असे भव्य पुनर्वसन प्रकल्प राबवतानाच सहकारी गृहनिर्माण संस्थांसाठी स्वयंपुनर्विकासालाही चालना देण्यात येत आहे. #BDDChawl #AbhyudayaNagar #Mumbai #ViksitMumbai — Ravindra Chavan (@RaviDadaChavan) November 27, 2026

"When we actually saw the homes while handing over the keys, we realised the true impact of this project," he said.

Nagari Nivara Parishad’s Housing Milestones

Recalling the history of the Nagari Nivara Parishad, the Chief Minister explained that while the law was originally enacted to provide housing for the poor, it had suffered from misuse in the past.

However, he pointed out that positive outcomes also emerged, with 625 families receiving homes—a milestone he described as a dream fulfilled. Following the government's key policy decisions, 1,600 housing projects have taken shape in Mumbai.

Redevelopment Of Colonies At Original Locations

Addressing the displacement of working-class locals, CM Fadnavis observed that mill workers from South Mumbai were previously forced to relocate as far as Vasai, Virar, and Karjat.

"Because of our decisions, we are now redeveloping all these colonies in their original locations," he stated.

Read Also Mumbai Railway Leadership Overhaul As Railway Board Appoints New DRMs For Central & Western Railways

He specifically cited the BDD Chawl redevelopment as India's largest urban renewal project, where residents living in 120 sq. ft. rooms are being provided 450 to 600 sq. ft. homes free of cost at the very same site, bringing a major transformation to their lives.

Government Plans Large-Scale Housing Campaign

Fadnavis further stated that the government is committed to upgrading all traditional settlements that define Mumbai's identity, ensuring a better quality of life for their residents.

Announcing that a large-scale campaign will be launched soon to reach maximum beneficiaries, he remarked, "This belongs to the people, and it must be returned to the people."

Also Watch:

During his address, the Chief Minister also commended BJP leader Ashish Shelar for his contributions to the initiative.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/