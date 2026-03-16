'Marathi Madhe Nahi Bolnar': Viral Thane Video Shows Heated Argument Between Customer & Gas Agency Staff Amid LPG Shortage Crisis - WATCH |

Thane: Amid the ongoing LPG shortage crisis, a video of a heated argument between a customer and employees at a gas agency in Thane over the Marathi language has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Thane's Anand Nagar.

In the video shared by Salaam Thane Online, a customer came to the agency to inquire about a gas booking, however, a disagreement arose when he requested a Hindi-speaking employee to speak in Marathi.

Later in the video, the woman employee is seen frustrated over his forceful demand to speak in Marathi. Though she herself was speaking in Marathi, she defended the Hindi-speaking employee over the customer's demand. She responded sharply and said, "Marathi madhe nahi bolnar" (Will not speak in Marathi).

At one point in the conversation, she is also heard saying, "Marathi madhe nahi bolnar, Chal Negh, Sarkarla jaun saangh (Will not speak in Marathi, just leave, go and complain to the government)."

The customer who came to inquire about the gas booking asked, "Apan Upasi Marave ka? (Should we die of starvation?)" The video later also revealed that the customer was reportedly requesting a cylinder in black.

LPG shortage crisis

Though the Maharashtra government stated that there is no shortage of LPG, panic buying by the people is leading to long queues. Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule raised serious concerns over the shortage and questioned why both the central and state governments have not openly acknowledged the issue, saying the situation is affecting businesses, households and small industries.

The BMC canteen recently came down to using more electric stoves for cooking, while the IRCTC West Zone directed all catering licensees to immediately adopt alternative cooking methods, particularly electric-based operations such as microwaves and induction stoves across its network. Not just this, caterers also stopped accepting new bookings since March 12.

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