Marathi Ekikaran Samiti demands Rollback Of Marathi-Learning Extension For Cab, Auto Drivers | Representation Image

Mumbai: Opposing the Maharashtra government's decision to give auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers an additional year to learn Marathi, the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti on Saturday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the extension, saying the move amounted to an unnecessary relaxation in the implementation of Marathi language requirements.

Thousands of the organisation's members and supporters gathered at Hutatma Chowk to pay tribute to the 107 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and protest against the government's decision. Participants arrived from Mumbai, its suburbs, Vasai-Virar, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

The Samiti said the one-year extension granted to drivers of auto-rickshaws, taxis and app-based services such as Ola and Uber had hurt the sentiments of Marathi-speaking residents. It argued that the government should take a clear and time-bound approach towards implementing Marathi language requirements.

Addressing the gathering, Marathi Ekikaran Samiti president Govardhan Deshmukh said the government should not provide any “unnecessary relaxation” in implementing the policy. “We are saddened that the Chief Minister has given a one-year extension to learn Marathi. We paid tribute to the 107 martyrs and prayed before their memory. There can be no compromise on the question of Maharashtra's identity,” he said.

The organisation linked its protest to the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, in which 107 people lost their lives during the struggle for a separate Marathi-speaking state. Deshmukh said the Samiti would continue its campaign through democratic and constitutional means.

A delegation of the organisation is expected to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde within the next two days and submit a memorandum demanding the immediate withdrawal of the extension.

The Samiti has also warned that it may explore legal options if the government does not take what it considers a satisfactory decision. It said it would examine the legal validity and implementation of the extension before approaching the courts.

The organisation also expressed displeasure over celebrations reported in some places following the government's decision. It maintained that the issue was not merely about language but was linked to Maharashtra's cultural and historical identity.

“The Maharashtra and Marathi identity built on the sacrifice of 107 martyrs is not a matter for compromise. The government must withdraw the one-year extension and respect the sentiments of Marathi people,” Deshmukh said.

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