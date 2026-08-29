Maharashtra Gives Auto, Taxi And Cab Drivers One Year To Learn Marathi For Permit Requirement, Bombay HC Disposes Plea | AI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday disposed of a petition challenging Maharashtra’s Marathi language requirement for taxi and autorickshaw drivers after the State informed the court that drivers would be given one year to learn and master the language.

State Confirms Extension Before Division Bench

Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan made the statement before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad while hearing a petition filed by four Uber drivers challenging the requirement of having a “working knowledge” of Marathi for obtaining taxi permits.

During the hearing, the bench took note of media reports about the State’s decision to extend the deadline for drivers to learn Marathi. Chavan, appearing on instructions from the Transport Minister, confirmed the government’s decision.

Government Says Newspaper Statement Will Stand

“Statement made in the newspaper stands,” Chavan told the court, adding that the petition could be disposed of.

Accepting the State’s assurance, the bench disposed of the petition.

The petitioners, represented by advocate Vivek Shukla, had challenged the language requirement, contending that it violated their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. They also argued that the Motor Vehicles Act did not empower the State to prescribe knowledge of a particular language as a condition for obtaining a driving badge or permit.

The petitioners had expressed concern that the requirement could result in suspension of badges or cancellation of permits for non-Marathi-speaking drivers, affecting their livelihoods.

The State had earlier set August 15 as the deadline for non-Marathi drivers to acquire basic knowledge of Marathi and had begun organising classes. On August 20, the Transport Department launched statewide checks and issued notices to commercial passenger vehicle drivers for inadequate Marathi knowledge, triggering protests.

The High Court also clarified that a petition does not become a Public Interest Litigation merely because it is filed in that form. The bench observed that when a person approaches the court primarily for relief concerning their own interests, the matter cannot be treated as a PIL.

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