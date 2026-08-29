'Not A Single Student Should Die': Bombay HC Orders Medical Care For Tribal Students On Hunger Strike

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to prioritise the health and safety of fasting tribal students | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: “Not a single student should lose his or her life,” the Bombay High Court said on Saturday while directing the Maharashtra government to ensure the safety and immediate medical care of tribal students who have been on hunger strike for the past 15 days over conditions in ashram schools across the state.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad directed the State to ensure doctors were available at all times and that protesting students were shifted to hospitals wherever necessary.

The bench also said students should be given food if doctors advised it, despite their ongoing fast.

“Take care of the students who have commenced a hunger fast pursuant to the death of three students due to snakebite,” the court said.

Health Concerns Among Protesters

The matter was mentioned before the bench after it was informed that the health of one of the protesting students in Pune had deteriorated. The court said it did not want the protests to result in the loss of any more young lives.

The students have been protesting over alleged deficiencies in infrastructure, food, safety and educational facilities at tribal ashram schools and hostels. The agitation has spread to several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and other tribal-dominated areas.

The petitioners’ advocate drew the court’s attention to several incidents involving tribal students, including the deaths of three students following snakebites at a residential ashram school in Japtalai village of Gadchiroli district.

Snakebite Deaths At School

Six girls were reportedly bitten by a snake at the school, where around 65 students were staying. Two of them died, while another student was stated to be in critical condition and on ventilator support. Three other students were also hospitalised following the incident.

The court was also informed about the death of a student allegedly after consuming food served at a tribal ashram school, besides concerns over the condition of students at other residential schools and hostels.

Government Assures Swift Action

Advocate General Milind Sathe told the bench that the State government had taken “swift action” and proactive measures to address the concerns raised by the students.

He informed the court that a meeting had been held on Saturday between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Tribal Development Minister and representatives of the protesting students. Sathe said effective measures were being taken and would be extended to all affected locations.

The court said that while it would consider the larger grievances raised by the students, their immediate health and safety had to be protected.

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Medical Care Ordered

It directed the State to ensure that fasting students received timely medical attention, remained under observation and were admitted to hospital if required. Food should also be administered on medical advice wherever necessary.

The State will place the minutes of Saturday’s meeting before the court on Monday, when the petition will be taken up as the first matter for further hearing.

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