Marathi Big Boss winner Shiv Thakare seeks vote for MNS candidate in Mahim

Mumbai: Marathi Big Boss 2019 winner Shiv Thakare was found on Mahim streets on Sunday campaigning for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Sandeep Deshpande who is in the electoral fray from Mahim assembly constituency.

The Mahim constituency is a bastion of Shiv Sena, however, as this assembly constituency has a lot of Marathi speaking people, MNS is expected to give a tough fight and take a lot of votes of Sena.

Shiv was found appealing to the people to vote for MNS candidates. He also reminded citizens especially the Marathi community people how MNS has time and again came for their rescue and raised voice for their rights.

In 2009, MNS's senior leader Nitin Sardesai won from the seat, however, in 2014 the seat was wrested by Sada Sarvanakar. Once again, Sena has fielded Sarvankar from this constituency while MNS has given Sandeep another chance to contest elections.