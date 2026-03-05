Marathi Actress Varsha Usgaonkar Among Victims In ₹47 Lakh Investment Fraud; Mumbai Police Book Builder-Producer Avinash Jadhav

Varsha Usgaonkar |

Mumbai: A case of alleged financial fraud worth nearly Rs 47 lakh has surfaced in Mumbai, with noted Marathi actress Varsha Usgaonkar and several others reportedly falling victim to the scheme. The Shivaji Park Police Station has registered an FIR against builder and film producer Avinash Jadhav for allegedly duping investors by promising high returns.

Mumbai: Shivaji Park Police have booked Avinash Jadhav for allegedly cheating actresses Varsha Usgaonkar, Mrunalini Jambhale, and others of ₹47 lakh in an investment fraud case. An FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 420 and 506. Investigation is ongoing: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/9PdAfhsLpQ — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2026

According to police officials, the complaint was filed by actress Mrinalini Subhash Jambhale, who said she had a professional acquaintance with the accused. Jadhav allegedly introduced himself as a builder and film producer and convinced her to invest in a construction project in Dombivli, assuring attractive returns and repayment of the principal amount within a year, reported Lokmat Times.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

Between November 2019 and February 2020, Jambhale, along with Usgaonkar and three others, collectively invested around Rs 47 lakh through cheques and online transfers. Initially, the accused reportedly returned Rs 4.52 lakh as part of the promised returns, but the payments later stopped.

Police said repeated attempts by the complainant to contact Jadhav allegedly failed, as he reportedly changed his mobile number and addresses to avoid communication. The complaint further states that when the investors later confronted him in Dombivli, he allegedly refused to return the money and issued threats.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against Jadhav under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on February 26. According to the report, the investigation has been assigned to Assistant Police Inspector Shailesh Shejul, and a further probe into the matter is underway.

