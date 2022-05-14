Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale taken into custody by police for 'derogatory' post on Sharad Pawar

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has been taken into custody by police for 'derogatory' post on Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad informed.

What has she posted?

The post targeting Pawar shared by the TV and film actress on Friday was purportedly written by someone else.

The post in Marathi makes no direct mention of the NCP's chief's full name. But it mentions the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP patriarch is 81-year-old. Comments like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins" are part of the post that allegedly criticises the veteran leader, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

"The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke, who alleged that the actress posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might strain the relationship between the two political parties in the state further and create trouble," a police official said.

The case against Chitale was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 05:56 PM IST