Maratha Reservation Stir: Manoj Jarange-Patil Softens Stand After Talks With CM Shinde; Consumes Water But Continues Fast | File pic

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reiterated his assurances regarding Kunbi caste certificates and Maratha quota that will withstand legal scrutiny as he had a long discussion with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. After the discussion, Jarange-Patil went a step back from his tough stand and started consuming water, Shiv Sena spokesperson Dinesh Shinde said.

CM Shinde & Dy CM Fadnavis Had Met A Day Ago

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late Monday evening left the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after holding a meeting on Maratha reservation which saw violent incidents in the state.

District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde on Monday issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144(2) in a 5-kilometre radius area in the wake of the violent incidents over the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra's Beed.

The prohibitory orders have been issued from the District headquarters and all taluka Headquarters in the district. The decision has been taken by the authorities after several incidents of violence took place in Beed city on Monday.

A group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Beed city on Monday. The group of protestors also set the residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and the state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NCP MLA's House Set On Fire In Beed

On Monday, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Maharashtra's Beed was also set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors. Solanke said that he and his family were safe adding that there was a huge loss of property due to fire. "I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property due to fire," Solanke said.

This comes amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Manoj Jarange Patil (Maratha reservation activist) should take note of the fact what turn this protest is taking. It is going in the wrong direction."

He also cautioned people against inciting violence in the name of the Maratha reservation and said that due to certain people, suspicion is being cast on the entire movement. "Those who are involved in violence should also keep in mind that it also harms the Maratha society and their families will also suffer due to it," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the Maharashtra sub-committee was held to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. After the meeting, Chief Minister Shinde said that the government has formed an advisory board under the leadership of various retired Judges to look into the matter.