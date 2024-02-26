Maratha Reservation Row: 'Make Public Details Of Shinde-Jarange Talks,' Demands Congress President Nana Patole | X

Amid the ongoing protest by Manoj Jarange-Patil over the Maratha reservation, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole has demanded the revelation of the talk between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Maratha quota activist.

Patole alleges foul play by govt

“The state government has deceived the Marathas on the reservation issue and created unrest in the state. The government has also disrupted the OBC reservation by distributing Kunbi caste certificates,” he Patole.

He further alleged that the ministers are making allegations on MVA for failure of sustaining Maratha reservation. “Eknath Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Ajit Pawar were in the sub committee constituted by the MVA. These three persons are responsible for not providing reservation to the Marathas. Now, the same trio are sitting beside each other and making allegations on MVA,” Patole alleged.

“Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had once said that Devendra Fadnavis had instructed him not to represent the Marathas in the court. Therefore, it is clear who is deceiving Marathas,” said Patole.

Increase in drug business in state

Patole has also targeted Fadnvais over increase in drug business in the state. “Black business of drugs is increasing in Maharashtra and the involvement of the home department is seen. The young generation is being destroyed by drugs. But no one is saying where these drugs are coming from? It is clear that it is coming from Mundra port of Gujarat and we all know who has the ownership of Mundra port,” said Patole.