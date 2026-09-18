Maratha Reservation Row: Bombay HC Seeks Clarity From Manoj Jarange’s Side On Proposed Azad Maidan Agitation

The Bombay High Court has asked Jarange’s representatives to clarify whether the proposed Mumbai agitation will proceed at this stage | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought clarity from Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange’s side on whether he would proceed with the proposed agitation in Mumbai, after his advocate said the protesters were not coming to Azad Maidan at present.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said there was no urgency if the parties had resolved the issue.

“If parties have sorted the issues, then no cause of action survives. Why should we intervene at this stage?” the court observed.

Plea Against Azad Maidan Protest

The court was hearing a plea filed by Amy Foundation seeking to restrain the proposed Maratha agitation at Azad Maidan. The petitioner said the protest could cause traffic problems and inconvenience to citizens during Ganeshotsav. It alternatively sought shifting the agitation to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

Advocate Ashish Gaikwad, appearing for Jarange, said they had postponed their agitation in Mumbai for three months following a request by the Maharashtra government.

Advocate General Milind Sathe urged the court to record Gaikwad’s statement that Jarange and his supporters would not come to Mumbai.

Jarange’s Side Declines Statement

Gaikwad, however, declined to make such a statement.

When the bench asked about his instructions on holding the agitation in Mumbai, Gaikwad said the government had sought time and, therefore, they were not coming to the particular spot at Azad Maidan.

The court then asked Gaikwad to either make a statement or file an affidavit clarifying the position. It also directed him to take instructions if he was not pressing the demand of coming to Mumbai at this stage.

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Next Hearing On September 24

The bench noted that another matter concerning the issue was already listed on September 24.

The plea was filed by Amy Foundation, which has clarified that it is not opposed to Jarange’s agitation or the demand for Kunbi certificates, but has raised objections to holding the protest at Azad Maidan.

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