Maratha Quota Stir: Jarange-Patil Refuses To End Hunger Strike, Says 'Don't Care About All-Party Meeting'

Jalna: The all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the Maratha reservation issue concluded on Wednesday (November 1) with all the parties agreeing to provide quota to the community. A letter uploaded by CMO Maharashtra mentions the decisions taken at the all-party meeting by leaders of various political parties in the state.

The letter mentions that all the legal measures would be taken to provide quota as demanded by the community. However, the letter also mentions that the procedure would take time and has asked those demanding quota to give the government the time needed to fulfill the demands.

The letter ends with an appeal to Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of the agitation, to end the fast and cooperate with the government.

Jarange-Patil, however, has refused to give in and said he would continue his fast until the Maratha community is given 'full reservation'.

No interest in knowing what transpired in meeting: Jarange-Patil

"How much time does the government need and for what? Will the Maratha community be given complete reservation? Clarify this. We have no interest in knowing what was discussed in the all-party meeting," said Manoj Jarange-Patil.

"The government is filing cases against the children of poor people. They are not taking the issue seriously. Give us reservation, I will stop referring to you in arrogant manner. Give reservation to the Marathas. What do you need time for?" Manoj Jarange-Patil asked.

"Are you going to issue Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas? Tell us. What's on your mind? Let us know. Maratha community does not deceive and betray people. Don't force us to say false and untrue things," Manoj Jarange-Patil said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Don't want partial reservation, won't stop protest: Jarange-Patil

"We don't accept the government's resolution. Will the government start giving complete reservation soon? We don't want partial reservation. We won't stop our protest until we get full reservation," Manoj Jarange Patil clarified. "Why did you not tell that there is need for discussion before I sat on hunger strike? After I have fasted for eight days, you have woken up. But I am ready to fight for my community. They are intentionally stirring up the Maratha community. Why do they need time and for what? They' need to come here and tell the people of Maharashtra. After that, we will think," Manoj Jarange-Patil said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Can silence Fadnavis in 5 minutes: Jarange-Patil

"Devendra Fadnavis should come here, the Marathas won't stop him. I called him for discussion but he did not come. If we take it on our heart, Fadnavis will be silenced in 5 minutes," said Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Today marks the eighth day of Manoj Jarange-Patil's hunger strike. He has announced that he will stop drinking water from this evening. Manoj Jarange-Patil has been firm in his demand for reservation to the entire Maratha community.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)