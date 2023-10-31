 Maratha Quota Stir: Internet Services Suspended In Maharashtra's Jalna District
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaratha Quota Stir: Internet Services Suspended In Maharashtra's Jalna District

Maratha Quota Stir: Internet Services Suspended In Maharashtra's Jalna District

The district in central Maharashtra, around 400km from Mumbai, is also the site of an indefinite fast launched by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange last week in support of the reservation demand.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

Internet services have been suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district in view of violent incidents in the Marathwada region during the ongoing agitation seeking reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education, police said on Tuesday.

The district in central Maharashtra, around 400km from Mumbai, is also the site of an indefinite fast launched by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange last week in support of the reservation demand.

Internet services in Jalna district were suspended by an order of the local administration as a precautionary measure to stop spread of rumours related to violence and arson during the agitation, an official said.

On Monday, Beed district, which is also part of Marathwada, saw large-scale violence and arson by quota protesters who torched homes of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCL) MLAs and a municipal council building during the agitation.

Beed and another district in the region, Dharashiv, are under curfew since Monday.

Activist Jarange is sitting on a hunger strike since October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of agitation for Maratha quota.

Read Also
Maratha Quota Agitation: MSRTC Bus Services Suspended in 5 Marathwada Districts Amid Fear Of...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, Cash & Electronic Gadgets Worth Over ₹60 Lakh Seized By ED In Searches Linked To Ali Asgar...

Gold, Cash & Electronic Gadgets Worth Over ₹60 Lakh Seized By ED In Searches Linked To Ali Asgar...

Maratha Quota Stir: Four More Leaders Announce Resignation In Support Of Protestors

Maratha Quota Stir: Four More Leaders Announce Resignation In Support Of Protestors

Maratha Quota Stir: Internet Services Suspended In Maharashtra's Jalna District

Maratha Quota Stir: Internet Services Suspended In Maharashtra's Jalna District

‘All Union Ministers, MPs From Maharashtra Should Resign’: Uddhav Thackeray Amid Maratha Quota...

‘All Union Ministers, MPs From Maharashtra Should Resign’: Uddhav Thackeray Amid Maratha Quota...

Mira Road Shocker: Cops Nab 20-Year-Old Nephew Who Stabbed Aunt to Death

Mira Road Shocker: Cops Nab 20-Year-Old Nephew Who Stabbed Aunt to Death