Maratha Quota: Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati ends hunger strike after 'positive decisions' in meeting of Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar

MP Sambhaji Raje has called off his fast-unto-death for Maratha reservation today.

The MP took the decision after the slew of measures announced by MVA government today. The decisions were read to him by Dilip Walse-Patil, Eknath Shinde and Amit Deshmukhat Azad Maidan.

Decisions taken by MVA are as follows:

A proposal to create majority of posts for SEBC, ESBC and EWS candidates

Demands regarding Sarathi and Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation

He sat on the"fast unto death" at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Saturday.

The Maratha leader said his blood pressure and sugar level dropped on Monday.

Several Maratha groups had threatened agitation in support of the nominated MP, supported by BJP.

Senior Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers including Dilip Walse Patil (NCP), Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Amit Deshmukh (Congress) met the MP and assured him to fulfil his demands in a "time-bound" manner.

Addressing a gathering at the protest site, Shinde read out the assurances related to employment, credit for farmers, and students.

"The government has seriously considered your demands. I urge you to withdraw your agitation," Shinde told the protesting leader.

Following the assurance, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje withdrew his agitation.

Earlier in the day, several leaders from the Maratha community from different political parties and members from the warkari community met the MP at the venue of his protest.

The Supreme Court had last May quashed the Maratha quota in jobs and education for crossing the 50 per cent reservation ceiling.

