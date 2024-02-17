Maratha Quota Row: CM Eknath Shinde Gets Maratha Survey Report On Social, Educational & Economic Status Of Marathas

Manoj Jarange Patil on hunger strike |

The chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission, Justice Sunil Shukre (retired), submitted a report on the survey conducted between January 23 and February 2, across Maharashtra, to ascertain the social, educational and economic status of Marathas.

The report was submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Varsha. CM Shinde has thanked the four lakh government employees for conducting the survey. All divisional and district collectors and municipal commissioners were appointed as nodal officers for the survey.

Approximately 2.5 crore families participated in the survey

Under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, all other secretaries of the state government made available information related to land acquisition, retention, mobilisation and records, the community’s numbers in government and semi-government jobs and the percentage of students to the backward class community. Information on the number of Marathas in the blue-collar sector was also provided to the commission.

The number of Marathas who had died by suicide for the cause of reservation was also given to commission. Approximately 2.5 crore families participated in the survey. The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune and the IIPS had helped the commission to conduct the survey and special software was developed for the purpose. CM Shinde said, “I had directed the SBCC to conduct a survey to ascertain the social, educational and economic status of the Marathas in Maharashtra. Around 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh people worked to carry out the survey.

Special session to discuss issue

Maratha reservation as offered by the then CM, Devendra Fadnavis, was upheld in the Bombay High Court but unfortunately, it was not cleared by the Supreme Court. This report will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. “From the beginning, we have taken positive steps for Maratha reservation and the commission has completed its work in record time. I believe we can give permanent reservation within the framework of the law, without touching the reservation for the OBC and other communities.” CM Shinde has appealed to quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw his fast. He also informed that a special one-day assembly session has been called on the issue of the Maratha reservation on February 20.