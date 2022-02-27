Maratha quota: Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje begins fast unto death

The Maratha reservation issue is on the boil again, as Rajya Sabha MP Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati began his fast unto-death at Azad Maidan on Saturday in support of the reservation.

The 13th direct descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and great grandson of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, Sambhajiraje had started a silent protest in Kolhapur earlier this month, and has now arrived in Mumbai for an indefinite hunger strike. “When my protest in Kolhapur was on, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government invited me for dialogue, and assured me that they would resolve all demands within 15 days but they have gone back on their word.

Hence I have no option to start my protest,” he said, speaking to reporters at Azad Maidan.

The Kolhapur royal, who was nominated to the Upper House by the BJP in 2016, said apart from the reservation issue, he had sought smoother functioning of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), and hostels for Maratha students in all districts.

