Maratha quota: Call on review petition to be taken soon

The Maharashtra government will be holding talks with opposition parties and various Maratha organisations to take a decision on filing a review petition challenging the Supreme Court interim stay on the Maratha quota or promulgating an ordinance to restore benefits of the reservation in the state. This was discussed at length at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the Cabinet Sub Committee, headed by Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, on the Maratha reservation issue.

Already, the Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator moved an application in the Supreme Court for the revocation of the interim stay on 12 per cent reservation in education and 13 per cent in government jobs for the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, on September 11. Incidentally, the apex court has not stayed the Act, while referring the petitions against the quota to a Constitution Bench.

At the meeting, the CM and ministers also discussed the impact on the admission and recruitment process following the apex court’s interim stay on Maratha quota. Thackeray directed the concerned departments to maintain proper coordination so that the interest of students and job aspirants are not harmed.

A senior minister told the Free Press Journal, “It was decided to try to work in unity and in coordination with the opposition and various organisations to revoke the interim stay by the apex court. The meeting reviewed in detail the implications of the recruitment process, including admissions to various courses in the state due to the interim stay granted by the Supreme Court. The CM directed to make concerted efforts to ensure that students and candidates are not harmed under any circumstances.” He said the government will continue dialogue with the opposition to present the state government’s case in the apex court.