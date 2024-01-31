Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Says Will Resume Indefinite Fast From Feb 10 | file

Pune: The state government might have thought that it has succeeded in keeping the Maratha quota issue at bay for time-being. However, Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday dared to go on indefinite hunger fast from February 10 if the Kunbi caste certificates were not granted to Marathas.

Speaking in Raigad, he even targetted minister Chhagan Bhujbal, saying that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have realised that the latter did nothing for them and they will not feel bad if he steps down from his post.Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent announcement that Marathas will be given all benefits enjoyed by the OBCs till they get the reservation has evoked criticism from Bhujbal.

When queried about Bhujbal's warning of resigning from the cabinet if the concerns of OBCs are not addressed, the activist said, “Nobody will succumb to such pressure tactics.” He also said top leaders of the ruling coalition are smart enough to handle Bhujbal.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he would talk to his party and Bhujbal on his opposition to the government's decision on Maratha quota. His counterpart Devendra Fadnavis also said that he would allay the concerns of Bhujbal.