Many ready to return to NCP, says Jayant Patil

The Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and state NCP president Jayant Patil, on Sunday, said many leaders who had migrated to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in 2019 are ready to rejoin them.

He claimed that there have been efforts at the behest of the BJP to defame the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government but it will not succeed.

“Discussions are underway with many. At an appropriate time, those who deserted the NCP to join the BJP will return to the party,” said Patil. His statement comes when the ruling MVA and BJP are engaged in war-of-words, especially after the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane for his alleged ‘slap’ threat to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Further, Patil’s statement is also important as the BJP has stopped issuing new deadlines for the collapse of the MVA government and also when the Shiv Sena has clarified that there was no question of reunion with the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra.

According to NCP sources, party chief Sharad Pawar has already authorised deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Patil to discuss with party leaders on the reinduction of those who left them to join the BJP. The exercise is being carried out to avoid resentment among party workers.

Patil also attacked the BJP for the deployment of a central probe against NCP and MVA leaders. “The government is stable and the police are not listening to the opposition. Due to this, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil is upset,” he said.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:59 AM IST