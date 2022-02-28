Manukumar Srivastav, IAS of 1986 batch set to take over as new chief secretary of Maharashtra today

Manukumar Srivastav, IAS of 1986 batch is set to take over as the new chief secretary of Maharashtra today. He will get term till April 2023. The MVA government has considered seniority criteria for his selection.

Formal announcement soon

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:19 PM IST