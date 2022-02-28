e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Manukumar Srivastav, IAS of 1986 batch set to take over as new chief secretary of Maharashtra today

Sanjay Jog
Manukumar Srivastav, IAS of 1986 batch set to take over as new chief secretary of Maharashtra today | File Photo

Manukumar Srivastav, IAS of 1986 batch is set to take over as the new chief secretary of Maharashtra today. He will get term till April 2023. The MVA government has considered seniority criteria for his selection.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
