Antilia-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Bombay HC reserves order in former cops' bail case

Retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and Riyazuddin Kazi have been in custody for their alleged involvement in killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran and Antilia Bomb scare.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | Representative Image
Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its verdict while hearing bail plea of former police officers Pradeep Sharma and Riyaz Kazi.

Retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma is in custody for his alleged role in businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder case. He was named co-conspirator in the case.

Former Assistant Police Inspector (API) Riyazuddin Kazi was also arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case and Hiran murder case,.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

